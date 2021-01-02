Source: Zimbabwe Records 6 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours ⋆ Pindula News

6 people succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, this was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the report that communicated the progression of the virus in Zimbabwe. The Ministry also noted that 217 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry stated that:

217 new cases and 6 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths reported in Masvingo(1), Harare(1) Manicaland(1) Mashonaland Central(1) Bulawayo(2).

The update also stated that of the 217 cases reported yesterday 216 are local cases while the other one is a returnee from South Africa.

This comes after Zimbabwe has recorded over 200 new cases for 3 consecutive days after a long period of recording fewer cases, especially during the dry season.