Zimbabwe to charge travelers tested for COVID-19 at ports of entry 

The Zimbabwean government announced Tuesday that it will charge for COVID-19 tests done at ports of entry on travelers showing symptoms of the disease.

The measure is meant to allow government to replenish laboratory commodities, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe will resume international flights on Thursday this week after a six-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic flights resumed in the middle of this month.

The government has announced that all travelers to Zimbabwe will be required to have PCR COVID-19 clearance certificates issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure in line with WHO guidelines, among other health and safety regulations.

“As a measure to guarantee the safety of travelers, Cabinet further resolved that in line with Statutory Instrument (216) (5) Section 8, which requires travelers showing COVID-19 symptoms, whether or not they have a COVID-19 free certificate to be tested, a nominal fee of 60 U.S. dollars be levied on travelers tested at ports of entry, and that the proceeds be used to replenish laboratory commodities,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said metered taxi operators have been allowed to resume services for the movement of tourists and citizens who are unable to use public transport.

The minister said security personnel will now be fully enforcing critical COVID-19 containment measures such as physical distancing and proper wearing of masks after the government has relaxed lockdown restrictions.

The country has recorded 7,816 COVID-19 cases, 6,112 recoveries and 228 deaths as of Monday.