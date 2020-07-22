Zimdollar in 5% drop at central bank forex auction

0

Source: Zimdollar in 5% drop at central bank forex auction – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe dollar fell 5% to $72,14 against the greenback yesterday at the central bank’s foreign currency auction.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

At last week’s auction, bidding ended at a rate of US$1:$68,88
The highest bid at the end of yesterday’s foreign currency auction was US$1:82,17 while the lowest was US$1:$55, indicating some bidders continue to buy the greenback at below its true value.

Last week, the highest bid was $85 and the lowest, $40, against the greenback.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has not published a list of bidders and bids made despite promising transparency at the inception of the foreign currency auction system.

The total amount allotted was US$14 853 708,88 from total bids worth US$20 316 134,74. Last week, the total amount allotted at the fourth session of the foreign currency auction was US$15 988 219,59 from total bids of US$18 719 664,66.

Meanwhile, the Zimdollar was yesterday trading at US$1:120 on the black market.

Related posts:

  1. Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ 
  2. Fixed exchange rate: More harm than good
  3. RBZ directs banks to relax terms for borrowers 
  4. EcoCash court bid hits brickwall
  5. Enter John Mangudya’s evil ‘demon’ and the dumdums 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *