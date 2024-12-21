Budding rugby player had been reported missing on December 14

BULAWAYO – The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has warned tourists to stay away from the waters of Maleme Dam at Matopos National Park after a high school pupil and amateur rugby player drowned.

Mbongiseni Moyo, 18, a Lower Sixth student at Gifford High School was reported missing on December 14 after taking a swim in the dam.

His body was found a day later.

He had been touring the park with a group of about 30 players from Highlanders Rugby Club.

ZimParks spokesman Tinashe Farawo said: “It appears at some point the group decided to cool down by swimming at Maleme Dam.

“Mbongiseni Moyo was subsequently reported missing leading to a search. He was tragically found to have drowned.

“As ZimParks we want to remind tourists that swimming at Maleme Dam is strictly prohibited because there are crocodiles there.”

Highlanders Rugby Club said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of young and promising Gifford High School and Highlanders Rugby Club player Mbongiseni Moyo.

“He will forever be in our hearts. We would like to pass our condolences to the Moyo family.”