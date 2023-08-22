Source: Zimra agent up for US$13K fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) agent appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera facing allegations of fraud involving US$13 000.

Taurai Richirwa was remanded out of custody to September 25.

Richirwa is a Zimra registered vehicle clearing agent, specialising in clearing imported vehicles.

Prosecutor Zororo Nkomo told the court that sometime in January last year in Concession, Mashonaland Central, Richirwa received US$13 300 from Shupikai Chatura and promised to assist to import a Toyota Rav4 vehicle.

The amount included cost of the vehicle, importation costs and import duty.

It is alleged that Richirwa misrepresented to Chatura that the money would cater for duty knowing that he would arrange with Zimra official Yvonne Tambudzai Musoni for exemption of duty on the vehicle.

On March 2, 2022, Richirwa allegedly paid US$11 105 to a Japanese used vehicle supplier, Be Forward, for the importation of the vehicle. The court also heard that on April 7 last year, Richirwa submitted documents to Zimra for duty purposes but the vehicle was being imported in the name of Tsungai Mashayamombe.

It is further alleged that Musoni then cleared the vehicle without paying duty at Chirundu Border Post.

Richirwa went on to register the vehicle on May 24, 2022 in Mashayamombe’s name.

He reportedly delivered the vehicle to Chatura with a vehicle registration book in Mashayamombe’s name.

The vehicle was later impounded by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for breach of rebate conditions.

Chatura was reportedly prejudiced US$13 300.