The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), which continues to provide essential services, is taking the necessary precautionary steps, as guided by World Health Organisation with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Childcare, following the recording of 8 cases of COVID-19 at our Beitbridge, border post.

Source: Zimra continues to provide essential services following the recording of Covid-19 cases at Beitbridge – The Zimbabwean

ZIMRA is very aware that due to the unique location of our offices and stations coupled with the essential nature of the services we provide there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practicing procedures that reduce exposure to COVID-19.

In order to safeguard employees, clients and the public ZIMRA continues to implement guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Childcare in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 threat to operations and human life.

All stakeholders at Beitbridge have had tests done as well as contact tracing and our staff continues to offer essential services under COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as provided for by WHO and Ministry of Health and Childcare.

The current measures at our border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to COVID-19 include but are not limited to:

Testing contacts of all suspected COVID-19 cases;

Immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk;

Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities;

Where practical ZIMRA stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff;

Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers; and

Services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means.

All travellers importing dutiable goods must preclear and prepay before arriving at the border this helps reduce crowding and the time spent at border posts.

As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents.

ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard us all. Our prayers are with the infected and we wish them a speedy recovery.