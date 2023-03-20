Source: Zimsec extends June registration deadline | The Herald

In a statement, Zimsec said parents and guardians were free to use Zimbabwe dollars, rand or US dollars to pay the fees.

Rejoice Makoni–Herald Correspondent

PARENTS have welcomed the extension of the June examination registration period for Ordinary and Advanced level by the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) from 15 March to Friday this week.

While fees are set in US dollars, payment in local currency is at the prevailing exchange rate, with Zimsec using a rate of March 17, that is $1 005:US$1 for this week’s payments.

“Stakeholders and clients must note that Government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, BEAM does not support retake examinations and candidates should have fulfilled the CALA requirements for them to sit for the June examinations” read the notice.

Ms Brenda Taodzera, a parent from Ruwa thanked Zimsec for more time.

“The extension of the registration period is a good thing done by Zimsec as it gives us time to pay up examination fees for our children,” said Ms Taodzera.

Mr Tarusango Mahara of Harare said after getting his salary he will pay for the examination fees.

Mrs T Mlambo, a civil servant, said things have been tight, but she will pay for the fees before deadline