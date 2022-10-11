Source: ZimStat conducts agric and livestock survey –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) will conduct an agriculture and livestock survey beginning today and ending on October 24 in the country’s 10 provinces.

ZimStat spokesperson Roland Chiringa said the survey would be done ahead of the 2022/23 agricultural season.

“The survey’s main objective is to collect information and data on crop sales, changes in stock levels, and crop products used as animal feed, or for processing and own final use by the producers, quantity and value of the crop inputs used, employment, profits and earnings percentage from the last agricultural season, and farmers’ accessibility to agricultural loans,” Chiringa said.

He said the data surveys would be carried out on large-scale commercial farms, small-scale commercial farms, communal lands, old resettlement schemes (Models A, B1, B2 and E), A1 and A2 farms, and in Harare and Bulawayo only for urban areas.

“Information collected from respondents is strictly confidential to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency and used for statistical purposes only. Trained ZimStat staffcomprising supervisors, team leaders and enumerators will be in the field to conduct the survey and will be carrying official identification letters.”

With plans for the 2023 national budget in motion, government has also been urged to invest more in the agricultural sector, which is one of the country’s main economic pillars.

Approximately 70% of the population is dependent on agriculture and the agricultural sector contributes almost 40% to export revenue.