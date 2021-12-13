Source: ZINARA, ZRP And VID Most Corrupt State Departments – ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has identified the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), Vehicle Inspection Department (VID), and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as the most corrupt state departments.

Some of the officers from the three departments reportedly pocket at least US$200 a day from their corrupt deals.

Speaking during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemorations in Harare last week, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo revealed that the three state entities were under surveillance by ZACC and other law enforcement agencies. She said:

VID, ZINARA, and police have normalised corruption. They are now the most corrupt departments in government. We are seized with this cancer and quite a number of the employees in these state departments have been arrested in recent months. At the Shurugwi tollgate, we had to arrest all workers stationed there as they using ZINARA swiping cards and pocketing state money. An employee would take home not less than $70 000 bond or at least more than US$200 a day. Police officers manning the roadblocks are also corrupt as they are taking bribes from the public. This has caused loss of life through road traffic accidents because they allow even vehicles, which are unroadworthy to pass through roadblocks. Some people are packed like sardines in small vehicles aiding the spread of COVID-19.

Matanda-Moyo implored members of the public to refrain from paying bribes to law enforcement agents since they receive salaries from the government.

The former High Court judge lamented the low government salaries received by civil servants.

She, however, warned state employees against engaging in corrupt deals saying those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.