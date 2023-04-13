Source: Zipra fed up with ‘govt empty promises’ – The Southern Eye

Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

ZIMBABWE People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) ex-combatants say they are fed up with government’s false promises to address their grievances.

Zipra was the military wing of Zapu during the armed struggle against British colonial rule.

Last week, Zipra ex-combatants met Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri in Bulawayo where they presented their grievances, including welfare issues.

Zipra War Veterans Association spokesperson Petros Sibanda told Southern Eye that the engagements have become a ritual without fruitful outcomes.

“We were invited to the meeting, but all that we want are results. What other problems does she want to hear from us? We have been bringing our problems to her office and her predecessors on several occasions,” Sibanda said.

“Some of our war veterans are now old, some are sick and need medical attention, newly-vetted ones have not been told when they are going to be given their money. Our colleagues are getting pauper burials yet all this is happening under her nose,” Sibanda said.

He added that responsible authorities should instead beproviding timelines for adressing their grievances.

“The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence led by Brigadier Levi Mayihlome conducted hearings around the country and we made our grievances clear to them. We do not understand why we should always be called to make similar presentations.”

Muchinguri promised to look into their grievances during the meeting. Zipra veterans have claimed that they are not getting due recognition and respect like their Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (Zanla) counterparts.

Zanla was the armed wing of Zanu PF.

Zipra ex-combatants say their history has been distorted to the extent that their departed colleagues are being denied national hero status.

Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo is now the de facto national heroes acre for Zipra veterans.