Source: Mugabe warned over foreign poll observers ban – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 5 November 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s declaration to ban foreign poll

observers is “misplaced” and “perilous”, as the move will put the

freeness, fairness and credibility of the forthcoming 2018 elections in

question, an independent poll watchdog has warned.

Recently, the 93-year-old leader – endorsed as Zanu PF’s presidential

candidate – told the Chinese media in Harare that Zimbabwe will not invite

foreign observers, arguing that they (foreign observers) work in cahoots

with opposition political parties.

“Mugabe’s statements are not only misplaced but perilous, as they further

raise a lot of questions as far as the freeness, fairness and credibility

of elections is concerned,” Election Resource Centre (ERC) executive

director Tawanda Chimhini said.

He said Mugabe cannot be a referee and a player at the same time.

“It is not within President Mugabe’s jurisdiction but the Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s mandate to decide who should monitor and

observe Zimbabwe’s elections.

“If…Mugabe wants to be a referee in 2018, he must not be a candidate for

the 2018 election…Mugabe can’t be a player, referee and the linesman at

the same time. Mugabe must be reminded that he is only a player during the

2018 elections,” Chimhini said.

Chimhini insisted that if Mugabe has nothing to hide, “why would he block

the accreditation of foreign observers?”

The ERC boss said the move is unexpected since Zimbabwe is a signatory to

a number of international bodies, including the United Nations, that seek

to promote international best practice on elections.

“What boggles the mind is that Zimbabwe is a signatory to regional and

international bodies that have clear guidelines and principles that

encourage member states to hold elections adhering to international best

practice,” Chimhini said.

He urged Zec to be autonomous in order to champion the interests of

Zimbabweans by allowing international observers to observe.

“Honest democratic elections must be an expression of sovereignty, which

belongs to the people of Zimbabwe, not the president or the executive,”

Chimhini said.

He said “it is naive, archaic and out of touch with reality in the global

village” for a country to bar international observers at a time when they

have widely been accepted around the world.

International observers assess election processes in accordance with

international principles to ensure genuine democratic elections and

domestic law.