Source: One in 14 Zimbos ready to ditch country – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 17 August 2017
HARARE – One in 14 Zimbabweans would consider taking a break from the
country and moving abroad, according to a new survey from Afrobarometer.
In interviews of adult Zimbabweans between January 28 and February 10,
2017, the research network gathered that the majority of locals who were
planning on leaving were angry at government’s failure to do enough to
confront poverty, unemployment and medical services.
“Almost half, 47 percent, of adult Zimbabweans say they have considered
emigrating. One in 14 citizens say they are currently making preparations
to leave. South Africa is the preferred destination of a majority, 55
percent, of potential emigrants,” Afrobarometer said in its latest
report. “Almost half of them say they `often’ or `always’ feel angry,
compared to 26 percent of unlikely emigrants.
“Remarkably, almost half of adult citizens in Zimbabwe say they have
considered emigrating, although far fewer are actually making preparations
to leave.”
