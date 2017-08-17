Source: One in 14 Zimbos ready to ditch country – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 17 August 2017

HARARE – One in 14 Zimbabweans would consider taking a break from the

country and moving abroad, according to a new survey from Afrobarometer.

In interviews of adult Zimbabweans between January 28 and February 10,

2017, the research network gathered that the majority of locals who were

planning on leaving were angry at government’s failure to do enough to

confront poverty, unemployment and medical services.

“Almost half, 47 percent, of adult Zimbabweans say they have considered

emigrating. One in 14 citizens say they are currently making preparations

to leave. South Africa is the preferred destination of a majority, 55

percent, of potential emigrants,” Afrobarometer said in its latest

report. “Almost half of them say they `often’ or `always’ feel angry,

compared to 26 percent of unlikely emigrants.

“Remarkably, almost half of adult citizens in Zimbabwe say they have

considered emigrating, although far fewer are actually making preparations

to leave.”