Source: First Lady injured – Sunday News Jul 16, 2017

Harare Bureau

President Mugabe returned yesterday morning from a routine medical check-up in Singapore, but the arrival was not without incident as First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe suffered a minor ankle injury at Harare International Airport.

Amai Mugabe had accompanied her husband to Singapore, where the Head of State and Government receives specialised eye treatment, and on arrival back home they were met by Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Cabinet ministers and senior civil servants, and service chiefs.

The freak incident occured when the First Couple’s chauffeur set the vehicle in motion before the First Lady had properly settled in.

The sudden movement of the vehicle saw Amai Mugabe withdraw her foot from the car, and as she lost her balance, one shoe came off and was run over by a rear wheel.