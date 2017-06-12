Source: G40 fears Mnangagwa is shoo-in – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 12 June 2017

HARARE – The embattled Generation 40 (G40) faction – which is rabidly

opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert

Mugabe – fears the Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe MP was close to wearing the

presidential crown through an alleged mix of a silent power grab and State

capture.

This comes after Cabinet minister and politburo member Jonathan Moyo – an

alleged G40 kingpin said in a recent presentation to the Sapes Trust –

that Mnangagwa was on the verge of taking power, and must be subjected to

tough scrutiny.

Mnangagwa and Team Lacoste are involved in a fierce tussle for supremacy

in the warring ruling Zanu PF with the G40 – which is strongly opposed to

his mooted presidential ambitions.

Moyo said “the so-called Lacoste or Team Lacoste …is presenting itself

in general and its candidate, VP Mnangagwa in particular, as a shoo-in.”

“If you read things, talk to people, analyse their behaviour, the message

is that the balance of forces has shifted and that’s what we are going to

see going forward is the assumption of power by Team Lacoste.

“And if you go to the braais – where they have their braais – because

these are masters of whispers, you will find them quite excited saying

`Tapinda Tapinda’ (we are shoo-in), this is their new song and their

refrain when you start developing an interest `Tapinda Tapinda’ what are

they talking about? Then they say `Mudhara Achauya’,” Moyo said referring

to Jah Prayzah’s hit song.

“The whisper from this earlier in the year was, especially this year that

`something was going to happen in April’.”

Moyo alleged this coincided with the chorus for Zanu PF national commissar

Saviour Kasukuwere’s ouster, which got louder in March, when nine

provinces demanded his ejection from the ruling party, in a plot he

alleged was engineered by Team Lacoste.

“But in March, something started happening, the heat was turned on the

Zanu PF national commissar, …Kasukuwere, who faced dubious votes of no

confidence under the absurd claims that he had set up parallel structures

to topple President Mugabe,” Moyo said.

“This was real and it was pushed with vigour and with the seriousness that

caused observers and even members of the party to believe that something

was happening and this was the trigger point.

“It was supposed to happen in a matter of days but it became prolonged

such that it took eight weeks or two months and as it developed, it

assumed what the whispers started saying or describing as the momentum.

“In fact, as we sit here, we are somewhere along the momentum, the

build-up or surge, because a momentum or a build-up or a surge must lead

to something.”

Moyo said it is a matter of public record that Team Lacoste defines power

as “chinhu chedu” or “our thing.”

“If people start saying `ndechedu ichi’ (its ours), `who are you, you were

not there.’ It’s a problem.

“Well, how can the people who were born in 1980 and who are 37-years-old

now, how could they have been there?”

He said Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste had declared itself to be Zimbabwe’s

“stockholders” not even stakeholders, under a template of entitlement.

The Tsholotsho North MP said “it’s not good politics to frame yourself in

a patently unconstitutional manner to say, `I’m the stockholder and you

are not so listen to me’.”

The kingpin of the G40 – comprised mainly Zanu PF Young Turks – claimed

Team Lacoste has shown a surprising hostility to the youth, “who are not

only the vanguard of the party today but who are also the critical pool

from which the skills necessary to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe

must emerge or trained and deployed.”

“There is now an instinctive hatred of the youth: `havana gwara’ (they are

disconnected from the past) they don’t know who the stakeholders are, they

don’t respect the stakeholders but meanwhile there is clear and present

evidence that they respect the leader of the party and the leader of the

country,” he said referring to youths interfacing with Mugabe in planned

countrywide rallies.

“The current situation where the so-called Team Lacoste uses a whisper

campaign to carry out a silent power grab is harmful to the values and

aspirations of the nationalist project and it is harmful to our new

Constitution,” Moyo said.

“If you promise us that you are taking power and you say join or you will

be left behind or crushed, then you must be subjected to scrutiny.”

The Zanu PF secretary for science and technology claimed Mnangagwa has

unduly influenced pillars of State to shore up his succession bid.

“There are lot of things that have happened in a number of key national or

State institutions that not only smack of a capture of these institutions

by the so-called Team Lacoste but which things are detailed in the `Blue

Ocean’ document and the very revealing British magazine, the New

Statesman,” he said.

In December, a respected British magazine, New Statesman, portrayed

Mnangagwa as a firm favourite to succeed Mugabe.

It also argued that a Mnangagwa presidency could extricate the country

from its current economic rot – going on to highlight his profile rather

glowingly.

“He (Mnangagwa) is sharp, organised and business-savvy, more pragmatic and

less ideological than Mugabe. And, unlike the president (Mugabe), he

understands the urgent need for reform, if only so that he can pay the

security forces and fill the trough at which his Zanu PF comrades guzzle,”

the New Statesman said.

Former Cabinet minister David Coltart also told the same magazine that

Mnangagwa had a better understanding of the economy than most of his Zanu

PF colleagues, including Mugabe.

“For all his historical problems he (Mnangagwa) understands the running of

the economy better than Mugabe, better than most Zanu PF politicians,” he

was quoted.

The Tsholotsho North Zanu PF MP said academics were “not analysing the

implications of these things but key state institutions are involved:

public media and judicial institutions.”

The voluble minister said “time has come to expose and dispense with the

myth entertained not only by the so-called Team Lacoste but also by others

including some in countries like Britain, that Vice President Mnangagwa is

the designated successor or that he is the only successor on the verge of

taking over anytime now.”

“The position is that there is no vacancy. There is no vacancy in the

Office of the President in the party or in the government,” Moyo fumed.

“Where there is no vacancy, any talk or activity of succession such as

contained in the `Blue Ocean’ document and in the New Statesman interview

is by definition subversive.”

