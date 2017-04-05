Source: I’m praying for Mugabe’s health: Chamisa – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 4 April 2017

HARARE – MDC’s Nelson Chamisa, pictured, has said he is praying for good

health for President Robert Mugabe so he lives beyond 2018 “to see a new

MDC-run Zimbabwe in which he will need not travel overseas for

healthcare.”

This comes as the 93-year-old leader continues to splurge millions on

frequent foreign healthcare travels, a habit which has infuriated

long-suffering Zimbabweans failing to access basic drugs, including pain

killers, at most public hospitals.

Currently, the State-run hospitals are in a sorry state, with the

institutions not having been retooled in a long time, while doctors and

crucial health professionals recently called off a crippling three-week

strike over poor remuneration, among other concerns.

Addressing a rally in the densely-populated Mufakose suburb on Sunday, the

MDC vice president said the deepening socio-economic and political crisis

was testament that Zimbabwe was on the verge of change.

He said the hoped for transition will indirectly benefit Mugabe –

Zimbabwe’s only president since the country’s independence 37 years ago.

“When we get into power in 2018 . . . these hospitals you see are not

going to be death traps that you see today in which you have to go with

your own water and . . . drugs,” Chamisa told the gathered crowd.

“These hospitals will be five-star hospitals . . . others are going to

fake injuries just to get into hospital. When we get into power, I am

praying that . . . Mugabe will still be alive to enjoy those benefits,” he

said, igniting applause.

“I want him to get healthcare at Parirenyatwa and not in Singapore. It’s

my greatest wish. To show that we can do it as Zimbabweans, after all we

have the best doctors. Let Zimbabwe be a country of excellence.”

Chamisa added that Zimbabwe’s rot did not need a rocket scientist or witch

doctor to decipher, adding any ordinary Zimbabwean can see that bad

governance has driven the country to the verge of collapse.

“Things are difficult in Zimbabwe not because of bad luck but bad

governance,” he said.

The party’s’ youth were launching a door-to-door voter registration

campaign dubbed Bereka Mwana to urge party members to register as voters

ahead of next year’s general elections.

And the Kuwadzana legislator grabbed the opportunity to promise a utopian

society under the MDC, if they are voted into power.

The changes included a change of governance culture, separation of party

politics and government business, infrastructure development, provision of

social services and greater international cooperation.

Chamisa said the party’s road map can only be implemented if every citizen

registers to vote.

“The people in Zanu PF want us to help them, and we have to help them but

all of us need to register to vote,” he said.

“Every revolution is shaped by the circumstances of that time . . . the

new bullet we have is the ballot . . . if you are youth and you have never

voted know that you are the other reason for the problems we are facing,

if you are a mother, a father, and you have never voted know that you are

the other reason we are facing these problems.”

The MDC has been realigning forces with the war veterans and Chamisa

reiterated the party’s open tent policy insisting they are open to a grand

coalition to struggling and fledgling opposition parties alike.

“We are saying ana Biti ana Mangoma, chero muchinakidzwa nekuridza ngoma

yenyu, ngoma inonaka inenge ichiyambutsa nyika, iyoyo inorohwa na Save,

siyai dzimwe ngoma muuye kuno. (We are saying to People’s Democratic Party

president Tendai Biti and Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe president Elton

Mangoma the only credible political party is the one led by MDC president

Morgan Tsvangirai),” Chamisa said.

“Tiri kuti kunana Mujuru hongu basa ringabatwe asi mujuru wakasimba ndiwo

wakabatwa na Save.”

“All parties let’s unite and see how we can overcome this problem. Can we

be less than dogs? Dogs will never eat each other no matter how hungry

they are. As Zimbabweans we must be united . . . no one should be beaten

for their political persuasion.”

He said the MDC “will not repeat the mistake of the 2013 election”,

insisting the party will not enter a plebiscite that will not be preceded

by electoral reforms.

“We can’t be less than a Form Four student who will refuse to write

examinations whose questions were not drawn from the syllabus,” he said.

