Source: Inn On Rupurara shuts down – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 6 May 2017

HARARE – One of the most beautiful boutique hotels in Nyanga – Inn On

Rupurara – has closed its doors and fallen into liquidation due to

declining tourists arrivals.

Best of Zimbabwe chairperson Gordon Addams said the closure of Inn On

Rupurara was the direct result of a number of years of unprofitable

operation, brought about by the substantial decline in tourism in the

Eastern Highlands over the past 15 or so years.

“It has become impossible to continue to sustain operations as the

supplementary funding that has been inputted during recent years is no

longer available. The operating company, Inn On Rupurara, has been placed

in liquidation and the matter is now in the hands of…Theresa Grimmel,”

he said.

Addams noted that the demise of the hotel, which has been operational for

the past 20 years was regrettable.

“…but I don’t need to remind anyone in the trade of the serious

situation facing hospitality operators in the Eastern Highlands over a

long period of time,” he added.

The latest development comes as the country’s tourism industry is working

around the clock to gain lost ground.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) every year hosts the Sanganai World

Tourism Fair, the venue alternating between Harare and Bulawayo.

Apart from attending key trade shows in Africa like Indaba, World Travel

Market Africa and of course the Magical Kenya Tourism Expo, ZTA also

exhibit in the main global tourism fairs like ITB Berlin and WTM in

London.

But it is here that buyers find undivided attention as do the sellers, as

it is Destination Zimbabwe which is the focus of discussions and trade

deals signed.

The arguably best known attraction of Zimbabwe are Victoria Falls of the

mighty Zambezi river.

A new airport terminal and an extended runway has put the required

infrastructure in place for international flights to land and take off

with full loads.

This is something airlines in the past have cited as a reason why they

cannot route their services via Victoria Falls and now that the technical

facilities are in place it remains to be seen which of the big league

carriers will be the first to fly passengers directly there.

Regional flights from for instance Johannesburg continue to bring tourists

to see the falls, ranked and rated as among Africa’s top attractions

together with the Pyramids of Egypt and their monuments along the Nile,

the annual migration of the big herds between the Serengeti and the Masai

Mara, the tracking of the highly endangered mountain gorillas in both

Uganda and Rwanda and of course Mt. Kilimanjaro, aka the “Roof of Africa”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



