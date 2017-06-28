Source: Pro-Mugabe vets protest against Dube – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 28 June 2017

HARARE – A rival section of former freedom fighters opposed to the

Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive, has organised a massive

demonstration against War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube for backing calls

to have President Robert Mugabe name a successor.

The demonstration will be held in Harare this morning at the Zanu PF

headquarters.

George Mlala, who is representing the section of war veterans aligned to a

parallel executive led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister

Mandiitawepi Chimene said all the provinces will participate at the demo

to show support for Mugabe.

“It’s not a demonstration. It’s a statement, in reaction to what the

minister of War Veterans said.

“They (war veterans) want to support the president and to tell him that

what he is doing is the right thing and that as the war veterans we are

behind him.

“It’s a solidarity statement with the president, that he should not be

pressured to name a successor. It’s unconstitutional,” Mlala told the

Daily News.

“Of course there is going to be many people as war vets are going to come

from all provinces from across the country,” he added.

Speaking in his Makokoba constituency on Sunday, Dube stirred a hornet’s

nest when he backed the larger section of war veterans who have been

calling Mugabe to name a successor.

“Sometimes people don’t understand them (war veterans); for instance when

they said they are now looking at the future leadership. Some people think

they mean to say they are being disloyal to our president, no not at all.

“We respect our president. He has done so much for this country. He has

brought about land to the people who never had land. He has brought

education to our nation but they are talking about the future.

“…But we are saying we are very happy with our president we want him to

win the next election but eventually he will decide to retire, we don’t

know when but when that time comes that’s what the war veterans are

saying.

“When they (war veterans) choose some of these people, it’s not because

they are tired of our president, no, not at all, they are only

misunderstood.

“There is nothing wrong with aspiring to be a president, if you want to be

but its people who choose you, you can’t choose yourself,” said Dube.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



