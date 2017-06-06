Source: Sekeramayi fallout grows – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 6 June 2017

HARARE – The fallout in President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF over the

mention last week of introverted Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as a

possible future leader of the warring former liberation movement is

escalating by the day.

So bad is the emotive saga becoming, that disgruntled former freedom

fighters warned yesterday that Mugabe and Zanu PF even risked facing an

“open rebellion” from miffed party faithfuls if they do not stem the

“growing attacks” on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa by senior party

officials.

The warning by the war veterans comes in the wake of last week’s withering

criticism of Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF backers by politburo member and

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo – during his presentation at Sapes

Trust in Harare where he threw Sekeramayi’s name into the party’s deadly

succession brawl.

However, Moyo – who Zanu PF insiders claim is one of the kingpins of the

Generation 40 (G40) faction which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa

succeeding Mugabe – made it clear then that he was not speaking on behalf

of the party during his presentation.

In the meantime, the angry war veterans also warned Sekeramayi at the

weekend that it would be a “big mistake and miscalculation” on his part if

he “ever allowed his head to be turned by the unusual praise” that he had

received from Moyo.

Yesterday, the disaffected ex-combatants also implored Mugabe to act

against Moyo to dispel “any lingering doubts” that the Tsholotsho North

legislator was acting on “assignment by the president” in his escalating

demolition job on Mnangagwa – who has been touted in some Zanu PF circles

as a shoo-in to succeed the nonagenarian.

Speaking to the Daily News late yesterday, the secretary-general of the

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Victor

Matemadanda, also warned that Zanu PF could implode if Mugabe did not take

action against the G40 faction.

“Moyo, as far as the revolution is concerned, has nothing useful to say

about Zanu PF politics. He is just a master of division.

“He (Moyo) must just go . . . Zanu PF has lost direction because of people

like Jonathan . . . These people (G40) are a threat to peace and national

security,” Matemadanda claimed.

During his Sapes presentation, Moyo appeared to endorse Sekeramayi as

Mugabe’s more acceptable successor compared to Mnangagwa.

“The notion peddled by the so-called Team Lacoste that its leader is the

only one who is above or senior to everyone else below President Mugabe is

false and that falsehood should stop. There are others that are senior to

the leader of the so-called Team Lacoste.

“One of them, by way of an important example, is . . . Sekeramayi whose

loyalty to . . . Mugabe, the party and country; whose liberation

credentials, experience, consensus-style of leadership, stature,

commitment to the nationalist project and humility have no match,” he said

then.

This prompted the miffed war veterans to warn Sekeramayi that he risked

ending his political career if he allowed his head to be turned by Moyo’s

“unusual praise”.

“Sekeramayi should be wary of the G40 faction, whose idea is to isolate

the president from former liberation war comrades.

“They (G40) have attacked ED (Mnangagwa) before, and now they are setting

up Sekeramayi for failure,” Matemadanda told the Daily News’ sister paper,

the Daily News on Sunday, at the weekend.

“But the big question is: Are leaders in Zanu PF so weak that they don’t

see this threat that Jonathan Moyo poses in the party and to the

revolution?

“Or is it that someone is using him for some personal aggrandisement? Is

there any benefit for the revolution knowing his (Moyo’s) history and his

record as a minister to keep him in the party?” he asked further.

Yesterday, forthright ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya, also chipped in

saying the ruling party’s alleged failure to discipline Moyo could

“trigger chaos” in the deeply-divided former liberation movement.

“The Zanu PF constitution was designed to discredit people who took part

in the liberation struggle. That is why you hear people like Moyo saying

what they are saying.

“However, the question is: where does he get his powers? Are the powers

borrowed? Who is being protected by who? There is now no democracy in the

ruling party anymore,” Mahiya said.

The former liberation movement’s spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the

war veterans had not formally complained about Moyo’s conduct.

“They have not written to us and they should engage us on what action they

want taken against people who are fanning factionalism,” Khaya Moyo told

the Daily News.

Zanu PF is currently being ripped apart by serious infighting which has

worsened in recent months as party bigwigs have escalated their mindless

bloodletting.

Insiders have consistently said that underlying the former liberation

movement’s deadly and seemingly unstoppable tribal and factional wars is

its unresolved succession question.

Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party

should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process, to manage

his succession via a congress.

