Two former MPs who defected to Tendai Biti’s breakaway party have rejoined the MDC-T.

Source: Two former MPs rejoins MDC-T – The Zimbabwean 01.12.2016

Paul Madzore and Pearson Mungofa were welcomed back by party president, Morgan Tsvangirai at Harvest House.

Also rejoining the MDC -T today was former Harare city councilor Victor Chifodya who had also defected to Biti’s People’s Democratic Party.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



