Zanu PF youth fakes colleague’s death, collects $1 000

Jeffrey Muvundusi 25 April 2017

BULAWAYO – Zanu PF youth member Blessed Mushando has been arrested for

allegedly defrauding a local businessman of $1 000 after lying that he

wanted to bankroll the funeral of provincial youth chair Khumbulani Mpofu,

who is still alive.

The 28-year-old from Entumbane, yesterday appeared before magistrate

Nyarai Ringisai facing fraud charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to May 2.

According to the court papers, on March 22, Mushando, together with his

colleague Tichaona Chikwa, allegedly proceeded to Donnington where they

met Robert Noel Peter Gugo, the operations director of Tribal Logistics

Company.

The two reportedly presented to Gugo a fake letter on a Zanu PF logo,

purportedly written by the party’s provincial treasurer Simon Khabo.

Mushando and Chikwa also produced a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death

(BD12 Form) referring to the “deceased” as Mpofu.

The duo then requested a donation of $1 000 to cover the funeral expenses.

The court heard that the complainant became suspicious due to the way they

had presented themselves.

He then inquired from other Zanu PF members in the city and discovered

that the request was in fact not genuine as the said deceased was alive.

The complainant then alerted the police at Donnington, who immediately

rushed to the scene and found the two in the process of receiving the

money from the complainant.

Mashando was then ordered to present himself to the police station since

he was driving in his private car. But he allegedly disappeared along the

way.

