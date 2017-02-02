Source: Zim collapsing before our eyes – DailyNews Live

1 February 2017

HARARE – After briefly visiting Harare last week on his way to Ethiopia

from his long holiday, President Robert Mugabe must come down to his

senses and address the burning issues of the day namely, the collapsing

health sector, economy, extreme poverty hitting our people, the deadly

Zanu PF succession issue, corruption and the rising unemployment rate.

There is nothing more urgent than these issues and we call upon Mugabe to

prioritise these areas of deep concern otherwise our country will continue

to be the laughing stock of the world.

Mr President, we have watched in morbid fascination the unfolding horror

movie which is playing right in front of our eyes – as people die from

medieval diseases such a typhoid while all what we inherited at

independence is facing extinction while the nation watches helplessly.

Now that you are back, Mr President, can you please tackle the myriad of

problems bedevilling this country that Zanu PF has ruined since

independence in 1980. Zimbabweans have watched as you chastised African

leaders who are in the habit of extending their two terms and were left

stunned because the irony was not lost on you considering that you have

been our leader since 1980.

As you pontificated at the African Union summit in Ethiopia this week, you

forgot to tell them that your party Zanu PF used extreme violence in 2008

to retain power after initially losing the elections.

Mr President, you have ruled Zimbabwe with a heavy hand for 37 years but

you seem oblivious to the pressing problems that are afflicting the

generality of the public, who live on less than a dollar a day, unemployed

and have a bleak future.

Eternal wisdom denotes that the old must pave way for the young and we

want you to seriously consider solving the succession issue because for as

long as it is unresolved then no investors would come to Zimbabwe, the

Chinese will continue giving you promises because at your age you have

ceased to inspire.

If only you could exhibit the same gusto to attending the problems

affecting your people, you would be aware of the potholes on our roads,

and the general decay of social services.

For instance, the absence of social nets was exposed when your government

failed to provide much needed relief for families left homeless by the

heavy rains.

Now that you are back, we would like to urge you to visit your Highfield

home and witness the stinking poverty in houses which, if truth be told

are no longer fit for human habitation, the industry in the precincts of

the once-thriving suburb is now comatose – an indictment of your long and

unimpressive reign.

Now that you are back, please think of Zimbabwe and extricating the

country from the edge of a precipice for that is the only way you could

salvage your legacy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



