Source: 10 People Rescued After Being Stranded On Save River Island

Ten people, members of three families, who were marooned on an island in the Save River, Birchenough, Chipinge, last Thursday, have been rescued.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the group had travelled to the island to tend to their fields.

While there, they constructed a makeshift shelter to use while weeding their crops. However, when the river flooded, they became trapped on the island. Police said: