Source: 4 burnt beyond recognition in accident – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Four people were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday morning following a head-on collision between a Nissan UD truck and a Toyota Wish near Macheke along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

The deceased, including the driver, were all in the Toyota Wish while the truck driver and his colleague escaped with injuries.

Police in Mashonaland East confirmed the accident, but referred all questions to police headquarters in Harare.

It is reported that on Sunday, at around 2am, Boyson Chikwanda and a colleague were travelling towards Mutare in a UD truck, while the Toyota Wish was heading in the opposite direction.

On approaching the 93km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway, the truck encroached into the opposite lane and collided with the Toyota Wish, and both vehicles burst into flames.

The vehicles were burnt to shells while the Toyota Wish occupants were burnt beyond recognition.

Chikwanda and his colleague, who escaped with minor injuries, were rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital where they are still admitted.