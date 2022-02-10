Source: 40 machete wielding gang arrested – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BERNADETTE MUCHANYEREI

POLICE have arrested 40 machete wielding artisanal miners at Kitsiyatota in Bindura.

The arrests were made on February 6, 2022 in an operation to end machete gang violence at mines dubbed Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele (No to Machete Gang robberies).

In a statement, police said they recovered valuable assets, four vehicles, 21 compressors, five Nexus generators, 25 litres of diesel, six mattocks, 10 explosive fuses, 10 Emex explosives, 13 hammers, and two iron bars, a jerrycan and a 30 metre nylon rope from the gang.

They urged members of the public that lost their properties to the machete gangs to visit their nearest police stations.