Source: 7 killed in gas explosion | The Herald

Crime Reporter

SEVEN people, including six foreigners died yesterday after some gas cylinders exploded at a mine in Mazowe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died after some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine, Lowdale on October 7, 2021,” he said.