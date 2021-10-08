7 killed in gas explosion

7 killed in gas explosion

Crime Reporter

SEVEN people, including six foreigners died yesterday after some gas cylinders exploded at a mine in Mazowe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died after some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine, Lowdale on October 7, 2021,” he said.

