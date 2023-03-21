Source: A SILENT GESTURE

We passed between the marked graves of Rhodes and his companions in the Matopos on the left and the unmarked graves of the many whose bodies were thrown into abandoned mine shafts at Bhalagwe during the Gukurahundi on the right, as we exited the national park. We were on our way to celebrate the centenary of the founding of St Joseph’s Mission in Semokwe, 150 km south of Bulawayo.