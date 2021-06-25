Andy Flower’s led team Multan Sultan won the PSL 2021 title

Zimbabwe’s legendary batsman Andy Flower breathed new life into Multan Sultan as head coach in 2020 and thus began the journey of development of Multan Sultan.

In 2020, Multan Sultan showed excellent performances, the continuity of which was evident in the present event of 221.

Under the leadership of Andy Flower, head coach for Multan Sultan, showed excellent performance in the group stage of PSL 2021 and finished the group stage in the second position.

Multan Sultan made it to the final for the first time by defeating two-time PSL champions Islamabad United in the play-off matches with a strong strategy.