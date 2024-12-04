Source: Armed robbers pounce on travellers, vanish with US$4k – The Southern Eye

ARMED robbers pounced on unsuspecting travellers who had just disembarked from a bus and stole more than US$4 000.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspects were wielding deadly weapons.

He said the two complainants were travelling on a bus from Gweru to Chiundura and on reaching the Shambanebanga bus stop in Chiundura, they disembarked.

Mahoko said they were suddenly approached by three unknown man who were armed with a machete, knife and an electric shocker.

“The suspects demanded cash from the complainants but they refused resulting in the suspects assaulting the complainants.

“One of the complainants was struck with a machete on the head while the other was electrocuted by an electric shocker. The suspects searched the complainants and took cash amounting to US$4 400, two cellphones and two pairs of sneakers.

“The three men fled from the scene in a silver Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AEJ 9906 which was parked a few metres away. They drove the motor vehicle to Chizhou business centre where they had a tyre puncture,” Mahoko said.

He said witness alerted a police officer who was at the business centre who mobilised members of the public to arrest the suspects as they were changing the damaged tyre.

“One suspect was apprehended while the other two escaped. The apprehended suspect is Everson Madzore (40) of Old Ascot Gweru.

“Total value stolen is US$4 570 and nothing was recovered. We are appealing for the usual assistance from the public for us to succeed in this investigation.

“We are asking members of the public to help police to identify and locate two unknown suspects wanted in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Shambanebanga bus stop near Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu. The incident occurred on December 1, 2024 at about 1600 hours.”