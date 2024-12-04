Source: Convict makes shocking claims in court – The Southern Eye

A man of no fixed abode, who was convicted for theft on Monday this week, shocked people in the court gallery when he claimed that the complainant forced him to eat human waste.

Moses Makoni (30) made the claims when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube who convicted him on the theft charge and advised him to report to the police regarding his claims.

Makoni pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft.

In mitigation, he said after stealing, Joyce Mudenda (44) assaulted him and forced him to eat human waste.

“I admit to the offence. I stole the buckets, wheelbarrow and umbrella. When I was caught, I was assaulted and I was forced to eat faeces,” he said.

However, Ncube advised Makoni to file a police report against Mudenda for feeding him the human waste.

The court was told that on November 30, in Parklands, Bulawayo, Makoni entered Mudenda’s house through a window and stole two buckets, a wheelbarrow and an umbrella.

A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Makoni.