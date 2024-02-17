Bezbets fraud trial judgment day set 

Presiding Magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero dismissed the application and ruled that they have a case to answer.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial involving betting company Bezbets resumed yesterday after their application for discharge was dismissed and the presiding magistrate ordered them put to their defence.

Bezbets is facing allegations of defrauding a client, Prosper Dembedza of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game.

After the dismissal, the manager Robson Chinamasa who is representing the betting giant took to the stand as the star witness in the defence case.

Chinamasa conceded that the website does not limit users from betting above US$50 which they are now claiming is the limit.

Chinamasa pleaded not guilty on behalf of the company to fraud charges when he initially appeared in court.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that on October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, Dembedza placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won.

But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him with a view to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets is being represented by Brighton Pabwe from Venturas and Samkange Legal Practitioners.

Mr Kandiyero is set to hand down the judgement on February 28.