[Bill-Watch] INDEPENDENCE DAY 18th April 2023

INDEPENDENCE DAY 18th April 2023

At a meeting in the early 1960s, it is said that nationalist Michael Mawema suggested the name Zimbabwe for the country. He had also suggested other names such as Munhumutapa and Matopos, but Zimbabwe prevailed. Although Rhodesia did not become Zimbabwe for years to come, the renaming of the country, even just internally, was an important ingredient to reclaiming the land.