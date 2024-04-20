Source: Mapeza wary of dangerous Bikita Minerals –Newsday Zimbabwe

Last week, Mapeza and his men needed to dig deeper to come back home with a point in a match that ended 2-2 against Arenel Movers.

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has likened Bikita Minerals’ type of play to Arenel Movers, as they prepare to face the Lithium Boys in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match today.

The platinum miners take on Bikita Minerals at Mandava Stadium with high hopes of bouncing back to winning ways.

And Mapeza is imploring his charges to effectively use home advantage, especially faced with an opponent of Bikita Minerals’ calibre.

The Lithium Boys boast of seasoned campaigners like Allen Gahadzikwa, Masimba Mambare, Russel Madamombe and Evans Katema.

Goalkeeper Francis Tizayi who is on loan from FC Platinum will likely be in goal against his parent club.

“We are playing a very good team if you look at our last game against Arenel. They are more of less the same, because of the same type of football.

“The only difference is that Bikita Minerals have a lot of quality. They have guys who have been playing in the national team for some time.

“So its not going to be easy hence we need to maximise on our home advantage,” Mapeza said during a Press conference held in Zvishavane.

FC Platinum’s last home match was abandoned with six minutes left to play after Caps United fans invaded the pitch protesting a decision to disallow their goal by the match officials.

The platinum miners hope to resume their title push with a set of maximum points.