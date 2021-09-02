Source: Border jumper loses R41 000 to armed robbers | The Herald

Border jumpers being led to South Africa spotted recently while being escorted by smugglers known as guma guma to an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River. The place is 1km east of the Beitbridge Border Post. Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Crime Reporter

A 30-year-old Harare man lost over R41 000 to two armed robbers who attacked him while he was illegally crossing the border into the country from South Africa.

In a statement confirming the incident, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the public must use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders.

“On August 31, 2021, at about 0500hrs, a Harare man aged 30 was robbed of cash amounting to R41 500, various clothes and a J4 cellphone by two unknown suspects at a bushy area near Limpopo View, Beitbridge,” he said.

“The victim had entered the country from South Africa through an illegal entry point.”

In another incident, Asst Comm Nyathi said they arrested eight suspects in Chirundu for smuggling.

“Police recovered 10x90kgs and 2x50kgs sacks of clothes,” he said.

“The contraband was found stashed in a bush near Tiger Safari. The suspects later claimed ownership of the goods and were subsequently arrested.”

Meanwhile, police have urged traders to verify transactions before dispatching goods to their customers.

“On August 28, 2021, a steel trading company in Bulawayo was defrauded of deformed bars valued at US$9 058.58 by an unknown man after he bought deformed bars and altered the quantity on the receipt,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The company later discovered the anomaly and reported the matter to the police leading to the recovery of steel valued at US$1 705.50. Investigations are underway.”