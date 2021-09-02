Source: Zacc arrests Muzarabani, Guruve councils’ executives | The Herald

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested chief executive officers for Muzarabani and Guruve rural district councils on criminal abuse of office charges.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest of the duo.

Guruve chief executive Ennie Mapa and Muzarabani chief executive Tinos Marisa are expected to appear in court soon facing the charges.