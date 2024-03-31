Source: Briefs: Man bashes friend to death – The Standard

A Bindura man was beaten to death by his friend following a dispute over money.

The now deceased Livinson Nyaunga succumbed to the injuries while admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after he was assaulted by Admire Sauti.

According to the police, on March 12, 2024, Sauti and Nyaunga spent the day together at Besa Business Centre in Bindura.

At around 9pm, they proceeded to their respective homesteads.

Upon arrival at his homestead, Sauti discovered that his wallet was empty and accused Nyauyanga of stealing his money.

He went to Nyaunga’s homestead to confront him.

He allegedly picked the piece of a railway line and assaulted Nyaunga several times all over.

Nyauyanga sustained head injuries and became unconscious.

Sauti went to his homestead leaving Nyaunga lying unconscious.

On March 13, at around 3pm, the deceased’s neighbour saw his father lying unconscious in his yard.

Nyaunga was ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted.

Nyaunga later succumbed to the injuries.