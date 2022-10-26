Source: Cancer foundation targets flea markets, salons – The Southern Eye

THE Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation has taken its breast cancer awareness campaign programme to flea markets and hair salons in Bulawayo to mark 10 years since inception.

The foundation was founded by former MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and launched on October 26, 2012.

Khupe told Southern Eye that the foundation was targeting flea markets and hair salons where women often meet.

“Yesterday (Monday) we decided to go to flea markets and hair salons because we realised that women and men in flea markets do not have time to attend the meetings we normally conduct particularly during the month of October as October is breast awareness month,” Khupe said.

“We went to their workstations telling them the importance of early detection of cancer as it saves lives. We emphasised that they must take it upon themselves to do a self-breast examination because this will assist them in seeking medical attention early if they feel anything unusual.

“I am a cancer survivor. In 2011, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment. l believe that when people see me they get to understand that when cancer is detected early, it can be treated,” she said.

Khupe said the foundation wanted to save the lives of as many women as possible through awareness campaigns, and advocating for accessible and affordable facilities for free cancer screening and treatment.

The organisation has been advocating for free screening and treatment of cancer in all the country’s 1958 wards to ensure citizens have access to cancer services.

“I wish we could do more as a foundation, but because of limited resources, we have done what we can in our small way. I will also take this opportunity to appeal to any donors who have interest in the work we are doing to assist the foundation so that it moves from one step to a thousand steps,” she added.