ED’s grandson laid to rest

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grandson Yasha Mafidi who died on Sunday due to respiratory complications was yesterday laid to rest at the family’s homestead in Bikita.

Top government officials including Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries attended the burial. In his address, Mnangagwa said: “I would like to thank people who came to commiserate with us.”

In a statement, Information and Publicity ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said five-year-old Yasha Mafidi, the son of Sean Mnangagwa, died of respiratory complications at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

