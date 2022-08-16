CCC engages grassroots on candidates selection 

Speaking during a Twitter space discussion by CCC Mthwakazi Diaspora, which discussed Zimbabwe’s governance issues, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said: “Zimbabwe is an important turning point and it’s driven by the political circumstances and realities faced by our people. We have to send an emphatic message that the party is national in essence, in significance and that’s why we urge our people from all walks of life to assist us push this important envelope.

“The struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe has gone local, the struggle is not in Salisbury, and the struggle is not in the rank and authority of the alternative. The struggle is local.

“The central focus of the citizens’ movement at this particular historic moment is local. The CCC has committed itself to make sure that we support morally, politically, physically, financially and materially the struggles of the people in Lupane, Bulilima and other places because it is a collective struggle.”

Political analysts said CCC’s strategy to engage citizens at local level was a good method to harvest votes for the opposition ahead of the 2023 elections.

“It sounds like a good strategy, which allows the party to tap into the leadership skills available in greater society, as opposed to just focusing on the usual activists. In a way, the strategy will enhance inclusivity and make the CCC a people-based party. If CCC sticks to its pre-CCC structures and characters, it will alienate new, potential leaders, members and supporters. Inclusivity is key in politics,” political analyst Methuseli Moyo said.

Another analyst Effie Ncube said: “The best formula is one that localises issues, choice of leadership and the campaigns so that it is based on the day-to-day experiences of the people. When you localise the campaign, you make people decide who the best person to lead is. It is consistent with the desires of people that decisions should be made in areas of their impact.”