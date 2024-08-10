Source: Chinese cement manufacturer killing Redcliff residents slowly
The company, Livetouch (Pvt) Ltd, through its subsidiary Diamond Cement, is emitting huge amounts of dust that contain silica, which is common in sand, quartz and other types of rock. Silicosis is a type of pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease caused by inhaling tiny bits of silica. Kwekwe General Hospital medical superintendent Dr Patricia Mapanda in March revealed that 20 people had succumbed to silicosis while some patients were hospitalised at the institution. Some of the victims are from Redcliff.
Investigations with support from Information for Development Trust (IDT) have established that residents of Stoneclair Park in Redcliff and Diamond Cement as well as nearby SteelMakers workers are suffering acute exposure to the harmful emissions.
A Kwekwe-based community-based organisation told The NewsHawks that the company’s operations have directly led to deaths.
The one identified fatality, a 32-yearold former employee of SteelMakers Aaron Tatenda Charinya, who died of silicosis early this year.
His family believes dust emissions from Diamond Cement caused the silicosis. Besides SteelMakers, another company in the vicinity of Livetouch is called ParkStar while a bit distant further there is ZimBeef.
There is also a preschool near the Livetouch plant. In addition, the pollution also goes towards Ridgeway, which is a farming area to the North of Livetouch.
Livetouch’s directors are Dongning Wang and Feng Wang.
The company has a subsidiary, Diamond Cement, located at number 2713, Old Steelworks Road, Redcliff.
Redcliff Municipality allocated residential stands to Stoneclair Construction (Pvt) Ltd and allowed the development of a suburb registered as Grasslands Estate Extension High-Density Residential.
The development started in 2015. The area is commonly known as Stoneclair Park.
The local authority however also allocated Livetouch Investments land for the cement manufacturing plant in the same residential area.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) done in 2016 said the company could minimise harm of its operations on the community.
An EIA is a tool used to assess the significant effects of a project or development proposal on the environment.
EIAs make sure that project decision makers think about the likely effects on the environment at the earliest possible time and aim to avoid, reduce or offset those effects.
This ensures that proposals are understood properly before decisions are made.
In the case of Livetouch, the company promised to avert possible effects and was given the benefit of doubt by the Environmental Management Agency, but went on to renege on its commitments.
Observations carried out as well as reports from community-based organisations, interviews with Ema and the local authority show that the company has failed to contain dust emissions, resulting in massive pollution.
The pollution is caused by crushing of stones to produce cement as well as dust raised by trucks travelling to and from the company.
Roads leading to the company are not tarred.
During a visit to the area, this reporter observed the plant is only about 30 metres from the residential area.
We observed that there is an open space between the Diamond Cement offices manufacturing plant and the clinker shed.
The open space is used as a drying platform given that raw materials have to be moisture free for cement manufacturing process.
There is a lot of dust coming from the drying beds as dust particles are blown by wind.
There is also an ash dump about eight metres high and approximately 1.5 metres from the two-metre boundary wall of Diamond Cement, barely 30 metres from Grasslands residential area.
A crusher is used for rubble crushing before it enters the cement manufacturing process.
Dust is emitted from the crushed rubble as the conveyor empties into a bin.
A water bowser is used by the company to suppress dust around the premises but is largely ineffective.
There is a chimney about 15 metres from the ground at the cement packing area within the plant which is emitting fine dust, possibly cement.
Evidence of dust pollution can be seen on the dirty rooftops and tree leaves around the cement manufacturing plant. Houses as far as 100 metres away also show evidence of dust.
There are houses barely 35 metres away from the factory boundary walls with evidence of dust on the roofs and trees.
Silicosis on the rise:
Medical superitendent Silicosis is generally on the increase in Kwekwe and surrounding areas, which are known for rampant gold mining.
In March this year, Midlands minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube toured Kwekwe General Hospital where the medical superintendent Dr Patricia Mapanda told delegates that there was an increase in cases of silicosis at the institution.
She revealed more than 20 people had died from the disease.
“Presently, we have six silicosis patients at our institution and we have so far recorded 22 deaths. It is a disease which causes chest infections mainly from mining activities. Of late, we have been receiving more of these cases,” she said at the time.
When contacted by The NewsHawks during the investigation, she said she was not at liberty to give an update on the figures as that could trigger panic.
The media crew was able to zero-in on a specific case of silicosis during a snap survey in Redcliff to talk to people in the community.
Aaron Tatenda Charinya died of Silicosis on 7 May.
He lived in Redcliff and worked at SteelMakers, a company that is adjacent to Livetouch plant in Redcliff.
Workers at SteelMakers say they often inhale dust whenever the wind blows in the company’s direction.
Charinya was treated at Kwekwe General Hospital before he died. His funeral wake was held in Rutendo.
Tinashe Ndagaya, a cousin of the late Charinya, confirmed the death and said doctors confirmed it was silicosis.
A burial order number 286/24 shows the deceased was buried at Redcliff Cemetery in grave number 1898 on 11 May 2024.
“He (the late Charinya) ended up staying at Westend towards Amaveni with our sister. But the funeral was in Rutendo at my residence. He was working at SteelMakers in Redcliff for some years. Where he was working there was a lot of dust so he inhaled dust for too long, hence he contracted a disease called silicosis which led to his death,” he said.
Health needs to be protected:
Rights lawyer Lawyer and human rights defender Arnold Tsunga told The NewsHawks that the community in Redcliff has asked his law firm to intervene over the crisis of silicosis emanating from Livetouch’s dust emissions.
Tsunga is the principal managing partner of Tsunga Law International.
“We at Tsunga Law International have been asked to mediate between the Stonclaire community, Livetouch International (Pvt) Ltd and other critical stakeholders like Ema and Redcliff Municipality. This is to address sustained dust emissions that are resulting in air and water pollution. The air pollution has unfortunately resulted in emergence of widespread cases of silicosis and other severe respiratory illnesses for the community. Silicosis is incurable and kills people slowly but surely,” he said.
“The community are now torn between welcoming investment and protecting their health. They believe that with rightful interventions and goodwill, it is possible to have investment that protects the health of people and the environment while giving the company a reasonable return on investment.”
Tsunga said should mediation fail, his law firm has instructions to sue the Chinese company.
“Should mediation fail, we have instructions to sue for remedial action. So far, we sent a letter proposing mediation. Unfortunately, Livetouch have neither acknowledged nor responded to the community’s gesture. We are now left with no option but to sue for several remedies to protect both the environment and the people,” he said.
“Silicosis is one of the most dangerous and slow killing diseases when there is irresponsible dust emissions in the extractive sector. It’s merciless in its attack of lungs, reducing lung capacity to levels that cannot sustain human life.”
Tsunga pointed out that an investment that results in such disease that has been globally well researched is not worth it and potentially brings culpability to a range of actors from investors to officials who authorise such reckless investments.
“Livetouch Investment can easily take measures to contain dust emissions instead of putting profit ahead of lives from the community from which it is drawing value. It is our hope that the community’s request for resolving the conflict through mediation will be answered to avoid service of court summonses,” he said.
On 22 September 2023, the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-Southern Africa) wrote to Ema on behalf of residents, complaining about the health hazards emanating from the dust pollution from Livetouch Investments.
The trust requested that Ema conduct a thorough investigation into the dust emission sources, machinery and processes within the cement manufacturing plant to identify the root causes of the excessive dust output.
Part of the letter reads: “Diamond Cement (subsidiary of Livetouch) should implement effective dust control measures, including the installation of appropriate filtration systems, regular maintenance of equipment, and the use of proven dust suppression techniques.
“Ema and Diamond Cement conduct regular air monitoring within the vicinity of the plant and provide the community with transparent and timely reports on the results to ensure accountability.
“Establish a dedicated communication channel between the company and the affected residents to keep them informed about the progress in resolving the issue and to address any concerns or questions they may have.”
EMA confirms violation of the law
Ema spokesperson Amkela Sidange confirmed the development.
“A complaint was received through the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA), that there is excessive dust emissions coming from Diamond Cement plant. Concerns were rising among the residents of Stone Claire that the dust poses a significant health hazard and were requesting assistance in resolving the matter. An inspection was conducted on the 29th of September 2023,” she said.
“There was indeed dust from the working areas of Livetouch. An order to put in place measures to stop the dust emission was served. A ticket for causing air pollution was issued. Livetouch Investments submitted two action plans. Follow-up inspections were done in November and December 2023. There was minimum progress in terms of implementation of the action plan. “Actions taken included planting gum trees on the boundary so that they will trap dust as well as installing dust traps within the system. However, the inspection done on 12 February 2024 showed that there is still the problem of dust from the roadways and little has been done to address the challenge.”
Sidange revealed that a ticket and an order were served for the company to submit a new action plan and implement it.
“Further inspections will be conducted until the conditions of the served order are fully satisfied. All this is done in consideration of the health of the public and the environment,” she said.
A report by ACT-SA released on 4 March this year titled “Money over Life: The Case of a Chinese Investor (Livetouch Investments (Pvt) Ltd) t/ as Diamond Cement) in the town of Redcliff in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe,” the organisation complained of the same crisis of silicosis.
Part of the report reads: “While Livetouch contributes to the cement industry, grave concerns have arisen regarding allegations of air pollution through dust emissions affecting residents of Stone Clare residential suburb and surrounding areas. Dust emissions, especially from a cement manufacturing plant are a cause for grave concern since in March 2024, Kwekwe General Hospital recorded a spike in cases of silicosis, which is an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of dust containing crystalline silica, found in stone, soil and sand. Several lives were lost in Kwekwe, where Livetouch is situated, due to silicosis.”
An email subsequently sent on 23 March to ACTSA by Li Xi, the Chinese embassy’s commercial and economic secretary, sought to exonerate Livetouch. “I am Li Xi, representing the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe. We appreciate your communication regarding the dust emission concerns at Livetouch Investments.
“We consistently encourage Chinese enterprises to adhere to local laws, operate within legal boundaries, and actively fulfill their social responsibilities. We have reached out to Livetouch to discuss these issues. They have expressed their belief that many of the accusations in the reports are biased and without basis,” reads part of Li’s correspondence.
Livetouch is a private company but the embassy got hold of the copy of the ACT-SA report after having been emailed by the organiSation leading to its involvement in the matter.
When contacted by this reporter, Li still maintained that Livetouch company was in any way committing wrong doing.
“As far as we know, the dust is not all caused by this company,” he said. An email sent to Li by ACT-SA director Obert Chinhamo dated 2 April, shows that the organisation raised the issue of silicosis with him again.
“We are consulting with the victims of dust emissions arising from the operations of Livetouch Investments and other entities involved in creating conditions that are resulting in people in the area suffering from silicosis. As we have stated before in our email dated 20 March 2024, this matter and the issue of resultant incurable silicosis is serious as dust emissions cause lung function impairment, chronic obstructive lung disease, restrictive lung disease, pneumoconiosis and carcinoma of the lungs, stomach and colon”.
“It therefore needs a deeper and not a superficial engagement as we cannot afford to have the desire for profits trump the need to protect human life,” reads the email.
Li further said, that Livetouch above all will coorperate with orders to minimise dust emissions and that if it fails, relevant authorities can keep writing to the Chinese embassy on the matter.
“The ministry (of Environment) should direct, guide and request the company to fulfill its pledge (of ending dust emissions). I believe the company will be happy to cooperate,” he said.
We are addressing the problem:
Livetouch Livetouch public relations manager George Makonese acknowledged that there have been some complaints on dust emissions and claimed the company is working flat out to resolve the problem.
“Our plant is one of the best in the country. The crusher in the plant is emitting dust it’s true, but we are trying to control it.
“We are aware that a complaint was made about dust emissions and Ema came to investigate. We are in the process of implementing our action plan to deal with the problem of dust.
“Eventually we need to surface the whole area to end dust emissions. It cannot be done overnight. It is done stage by stage. That is why Ema did not give us one day to implement our plan. We also want to grow gum trees that can trap the dust and make any other plans that can minimise the dust emissions,” he said.
Makonese said he was not aware the problem has reached a stage where the dust is becoming a health hazard.
“We are not aware that there are people who have already fallen sick or got affected by the dust. We will investigate on our own to find out if the problem has reached that far,” he said. Mahlupi Sithole, a resident of Stoneclair who owns two houses in the area, one close to Livetouch plant, said the problem of silicosis is real.
“The dust problem from Livetouch is huge and many people are getting sick as seen with coughing cases we see in the community. What I have seen is that many do not want to come open and say I have silicosis because of some threats people get to say if you reveal something like that your house may be seized or you may be victimised,” he said.
Combined Redcliff Residents Association chairperson Govhati Govhati said he was aware of people suffering from silicosis due to dust pollution from Livetouch. “Due to issues of confidentiality, they have asked that we don’t disclose their identities, but people are indeed suffering from silicosis due to the dust pollution from Livetouch. What is shocking is how a company was allocated space to produce cement in the middle of a suburb with people.
“Besides that, we noted that from the masterplan of Redcliff, the area occupied by that company was never meant for industries. It’s for residential purposes. I have stayed in Redcliff from the ’70s and I know what I am talking about,” he said.
Redcliff mayor Vincent Masiiwa said the local authority is aware of the Livetouch crisis.
“We engaged the company and they promised to put measures in place to deal with the dust pollution. Ema is helping us on that issue as well,” he said.
The constitution of Zimbabwe, the supreme law of the land, enjoins everyone including investors to conform to the bill of rights that guarantees the right to life (section 48), and environmental rights (section 73), among other provisions.
In particular, section 73 of the constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees environmental rights as follows: “(1) Every person has the right — (a) to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being; and (b) to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that — (i) prevent pollution and ecological degradation; (ii) promote conservation; and (iii) secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting economic and social development.”
ACT-SA director Chinhamo said the seriousness of pollution and ecological degradation by Livetouch operations poses a threat to the environmental rights of Zimbabweans.
“The increase in cases of silicosis illnesses including death in the area requires a thorough investigation and consultation with the affected communities so that acceptable remedial action can be taken to protect the right to life and the right to a safe environment as expected under the constitution of Zimbabwe.
“It is unhelpful to limit consultations to a selected few individuals and entities composed of regulatory authorities that have for many years been turning a blind eye to dust emissions at Livetouch. It is our considered opinion that genuine consultations and engagement requires the participation of the affected communities and other relevant stakeholders,” he said. The NewsHawks
