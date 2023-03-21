Chinese Investments Do Not Benefit Ordinary Zimbabweans – US Diplomat

She claimed the US$4.5 billion investments by the United States directly benefited Zimbabweans while Chinese investments, such as the Parliament building do not necessarily benefit the Zimbabwean people. CITE quoted Tremont as saying:

Yes, Zimbabwe and China have a long-standing relationship that goes all the way back to Zimbabwe’s war of independence.

I think the difference between Chinese investments in Zimbabwe and perhaps other places in Africa, is the US investments of US$4.5 billion that we have invested in Zimbabwean people, have been for the people.

700 000 Zimbabweans benefited from our food security and agricultural programme last year.

It is tremendously important in light of the food shortages brought on by Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine whereas the Chinese investments are much more for the government of Zimbabwe.