Source: CIO Arrests Alleged Former Indian Army Special Forces Officer
A member of an alleged former Indian Special Forces Unit residing in Zimbabwe, Sudhu Sarup Singh has been arrested by Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Singh was arrested following a sting raid at a high-end Harare restaurant where he was enjoying the company of unknown individuals.
The Unit had been engaged in Mozambique’s war-torn Cabo Delgado region, where that country’s government is fighting Islamist insurgents.
Singh reportedly misrepresented his intentions on arrival by disguising himself as an investor, even meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but later went on to conduct shadowy businesses.
NewZimbabwe.com reported sources within the CIO as saying Singh was being held at Borrowdale Police with indications he might either be charged for a crime or if lucky, be deported.
His daughter (named) is one of over 100 Indians he smuggled into the country. She is also on the CIO’s radar and set to be arrested and deported. Said a source:
Singh was arrested today (Tuesday) at a top restaurant in Avondale. He has been taken to Borrowdale Police Station.
The Unit moved around in vehicles marked “Indian Special Forces” with “We Dare The Impossible” and “We Are The Fearless”.
NV Distilleries, fronted by Ashok Jain is reportedly heavily linked with the alleged former Indian Army Special Forces.
