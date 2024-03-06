Source: CIO Arrests Alleged Former Indian Army Special Forces Officer

A member of an alleged former Indian Special Forces Unit residing in Zimbabwe, Sudhu Sarup Singh has been arrested by Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Singh was arrested following a sting raid at a high-end Harare restaurant where he was enjoying the company of unknown individuals.

The Unit had been engaged in Mozambique’s war-torn Cabo Delgado region, where that country’s government is fighting Islamist insurgents.