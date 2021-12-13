Source: Copper cable thieves in trouble – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THREE suspected Zesa cable thieves were nabbed in Madziwa after they engaged in a vandalism spree on farms around Mashonaland Central province.

Last Friday, they were dragged before Bindura Magistrate Tinashe Ndokera to answer to copper theft charges.

The trio, Same Rusike (36), Charlse Chaparadza (39) and Owen Nyambudzi (38) were not asked to plea to the charges by Ndokera.

They were remanded in custody to December 15.

The State led by Edward Katsvairo alleges that on December 5, around 3pm, they went to Katumba Farm in Bindura and vandalised Zesa transformers.

However, alert residents saw them stealing and chased them but they headed in different directions. A sack containing their tools was recovered at the scene of crime.

Upon being interrogated by the police, the trio confessed that they moved around farms in Mashonaland vandalising Zesa transformers and stealing copper cables for resale.