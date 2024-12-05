Source: Corruption-charged Byo cllrs remain in office -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO deputy mayor Edwin Ndlovu and councillor Mpumelelo Moyo remain in office despite facing corruption charges, mayor David Coltart has said.

A statement allegedly from the Local Government ministry had claimed that the two had since been suspended.

The statement claimed that the two will remain suspended until they are acquitted by the courts.

Coltart, however, revealed that the two councillors had not been suspended.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that after seeking clarification with the Local Government and Public Works ministry, the ministry advised that the deputy mayor councillor Ndlovu and the chairperson of the finance and development committee, councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, are not on suspension,” Coltart said in a statement.

“The minister’s directive of February 22, 2022, only applies to employees of council not councillors. Councillors continue with their elected duties while they await the finalisation of the on-going legal proceedings.”

Coltart confirmed that the statement was from his office.

Ndlovu and Moyo face allegations of soliciting for a US$20 000 bribe to approve the establishment of a cement mixing factory.

The two were granted US$100 bail each by High Court judge Justice Ngoni Nduna, with conditions including reporting to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) once everyFriday.

Additionally, Moyo was ordered to surrender the title deeds of his house and his passport.

Indications are that the allegations against the two councillors emanated from a broader investigation.

Zacc reportedly plans to arrest a number of councillors over the same allegations.

The State media reported that it had seen a list of 20 councillors allegedly involved in the case, each was purportedly set to receive US$1 000.