Source: Covid-19 hospitalisation cases decline – #Asakhe – CITE

The number of people in need of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 continues to decline in the country following the effectiveness of Covid-19 containment measures in place, the government has said.

As of 27 September 2021, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 129 919, with 122 446 recoveries and 4 607 deaths. The recovery rate stood at 94%, with 99% of cases being attributable to local transmission. Active cases stand at 2 772.

In a post-cabinet statement, the Minister of Information and Publicity Monica Mutsvangwa said the majority of the cases were mild and asymptomatic without the need for hospitalization.

According to data released by the government, as of 27 September, there were 113 hospitalized cases, new admissions were seven, asymptomatic 25, mild to moderate 66, severe 13, and those in Intensive Care Units were nine.

“This week the number of cases recorded went up to 3356. The cases increased slightly, with 1687 cases recorded during the week under consideration, compared to 1669, the previous week.”

“The following areas recorded the most significant number of new cases: Masvingo (450); Mashonaland East Province (261); Matabeleland North (216); Manicaland (193); Midlands (190) and Mashonaland Central (145). Mashonaland East; Midlands; Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces are experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 spurred by the cases in boarding schools. The majority of the cases were mild and asymptomatic without the need for hospitalization and are being managed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said the ministries of Health and Child Care, and Primary and Secondary Education continue to implement the standard guidelines for the Coordinated Prevention and Management of Covid-19 at learning institutions while strengthening measures to ensure continuous teaching and learning during isolation or quarantine.

She added that the Cabinet directed that half term breaks are prohibited to help learners catch up on time already lost during the lockdown and this will also strengthen COVID-19 containment measures.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa said the Government is looking into sustainable ways of improving the conditions of service for nurses, doctors, and other health professionals. This is in light of the huge workload the professionals are burdened within this era of the Covid-19 pandemic.