Source: Covid-19: Seven more pupils test positive at Tongwe High | The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Seven more pupils at Tongwe High School in Beitbridge have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings to 12 the total number of students who have been affected by the pandemic since non-examination classes opened on Monday.

The District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere said the first five students tested positive during screening on Monday.

“We then dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT), the Health Promotions and the Environmental health teams to the school.

“Contact tracing was done resulting in the testing of 144 people including 20 members of staff. All the members of staff were negative for the condition while seven more pupils tested positive,” said Dr Samhere.

The DMO said all the pupils were asymptomatic and had been put into isolation at the school.

He said the health officials will continue to monitor the situation at the learning institution.

According to the latest Ministry of Health Child Care report, 21 new cases were recorded in Beitbridge district between August 28 and September 3.

In the week under review, the area recorded 1884 cases, 32 local deaths and 21 331 people had received the first covid19 vaccinations dose.

A further 12 022 had had the second dose.

Government is targeting to vaccinate 26 000 people to attain a herd immunity in Beitbridge district.