Defence Forces to facilitate the country’s development

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri addresses journalists in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE main responsibility of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is to safeguard the country’s peace and protect the national interest in order to facilitate the country’s development, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, ahead of the Defence Forces Day commemorations on Tuesday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was the ZDF’s duty to ensure there is peace and stability in the country, as well as in the region and beyond, at any given time.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces united three fighting forces at independence, which were the Rhodesian forces, ZIPRA and ZANLA; therefore, unity became very core and important. Unity and peace become ingredients for any key development to take place,” she said.

“So, as ZDF, we have followed that. For economic prosperity, peace is required and not just in Zimbabwe, but even in SADC (Southern African Development Community) and the whole international community.

“We derive our mandate from Section 215 of our Constitution; we have a responsibility to defend our independence, sovereignty and our national interest and protect the people of Zimbabwe.”

She commended the ZDF for working together with forces from neighbouring countries to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“We are very proud as a region because we shared the trenches during the liberation struggle, we shared a history, we worked together, and we are very happy that we have maintained that core vision.

“During the liberation struggle, we were assisted by other SADC countries, like Tanzania, Mozambique and Angola . . . ,” she added.

“Here in Zimbabwe, we assisted South Africa, Angola and Namibia after we got our freedom.

“You may recall that the founding members who were very strong in liberation values and Pan-Africanism, which has brought us together, share the same history which has kept us together. We believe that we are fighting the same enemy, which has transformed itself into neo-colonialists that at times use tactics where they have unleashed sanctions on us in Zimbabwe.

“In Mozambique, they have unleashed terrorists so they can change liberation movements governments.”

SADC countries, she added, will remain united.

“So, together as a region, we stand as one . . . we are all participating in Cabo Delgado, through contributing forces. Although there has been a withdrawal, we continue working together.

“Now that we are faced with the challenges in DRC, you find all the SADC countries working together in unity.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri also said the Government is constantly working on improving the welfare of ZDF members.

“I can say there are special foods that forces need to have, which are mentioned in the policy, and we can say now with confidence that we have addressed that, although there are other areas that need attention . . .

“In terms of transport, uniforms and accommodation, we have addressed and continue doing so.

“We have our 149-bed hospital which will serve our forces; it is a specialised hospital that we hope will go a long way in providing services to our forces and to communities.”