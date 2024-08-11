Source: Police on high alert during holidays, Sadc summit | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

POLICE will be on high alert during the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day holidays, as well as this week’s SADC summit, with adequate deployments having been made to guarantee law and order across the country.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga urged citizens to abide by the law during the two-day holiday period and the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, whose preparatory meetings started last week, ahead of the main event on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, Comm-Gen Matanga assured the nation and visiting dignitaries that law-enforcement agents will be out in full force to guarantee their security.

“It is also a fact that the SADC summit is going to be preceded by the 2024 commemoration of the nation’s Heroes and Defence Forces holidays. In this regard, the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployments will cover all these high-profile events.

May I, therefore, urge Zimbabweans to exhibit the law-abiding citizen philosophy through which our country is known for in the world,” he said.

“Let us welcome all the SADC dignitaries and tourists as we reiterate the police’s guarantee of their safety and security.”

Motorists who flout road rules, Comm-Gen Matanga added, risk having their vehicles seized.

“In this regard, police officers deployed on roadblocks and other traffic-enforcement duties will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take stern action on any motorist who will be found driving through red traffic lights, going against the flow of traffic or creating third or fourth lanes on the roads,” he said.

“This includes those who will be found driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Motorists should cooperate with police officers controlling or directing traffic at road junctions, traffic lights and other points.”

There will also be a heavy police presence in residential and industrial areas, as well as central business districts. Patrols, stop-and-search blitzes and monitoring of suspects will also be conducted.

“The police will also take decisive action against anyone operating unlicensed liquor outlets or shebeens during this period.

“Owners of licensed liquor outlets are enjoined to conduct their business within the parameters of their respective licences and ensure that they observe the stipulated opening and closing times of their outlets.”