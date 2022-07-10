Source: Deka project takes shape | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has started receiving components for the development of Deka pipeline project, with a consignment of over 3 500 mild-steel pipes having arrived in the country on Friday from Mozambique.

The project, which entails construction of a 42km, 960mm-diametre pipeline from Deka High Lift Pump Station to Hwange Power Station, also includes the refurbishment of Hwange Water Treatment Plant and provision of three tap-off points for supply of raw water to the Deka community.

In statement, ZPC said: “This is another achievement which is expected to contribute immensely to the key aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which is targeted to immensely contribute in achieving energy self-sufficiency.

“To date, a total US$13,7 million has been invested in procuring local goods and services such as surveys, general civil works, inland transportation, pipe laying and jointing, and pipe hydro testing and commissioning, thus enormously contributing towards socio-economic development.”

The project is funded from a US$48,1 million line of credit from the government of India.

The Deka upgrade project officially commenced on October 1 last year and is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

“The project is being implemented in parallel to the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Expansion project to augment supply of water at Hwange Power Station with the coming on board of the two new units which will add 600MW to the national grid,” said ZPC.