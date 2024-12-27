Source: Double tragedy for Gokwe family during festive season – The Southern Eye

A Gokwe family experienced its worst and most tragic Christmas after it found itself dealing with rape and murder just hours apart.

Trymore Hora of Matemazondo in Nemhudzia, Gokwe, has since been arrested after he fatally assaulted his 14-year-old son whom he accused of allegedly raping his two-and-half-year-old sister.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the tragic incident.

“A case of murder happened where a 14-year-old boy (Charlton Hora) died after being assaulted by his father on accusations of raping his two-and-half-year-old sister,” Mahoko said.

“The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, at around 1730 hours.”

Mahoko said on the fateful day, Hora’s wife, Raviro Chapanda, went to the maize field where her husband and their now deceased son were working.

He said when Hora’s wife was changing the minor’s diapers the baby cried.

“Upon examining her, Chapanda discovered that she was bleeding from her private parts,” Mahoko said.

“Chapanda suspected that her daughter could have been raped. She informed her husband…and he interrogated the now deceased Charlton Hora.

“He went on to take a sjambok and assaulted the now deceased all over the body until he admitted that he had raped his sister in the afternoon.”

Mahoko said on Christmas Eve at around 2am, the boy vomited before he became unconscious and passed away.

“The suspect was arrested and the body was taken to Gokwe mortuary where it is awaiting post-mortem,” he said, before urging members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

“Trials, convictions and punishment of people suspected to have committed criminal offences should be left to be done by magistrate courts as provided for by the country’s laws.”