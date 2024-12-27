Government wins battle against Cholera in Kariba

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Government wins battle against Cholera in Kariba

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and various stakeholders has managed to contain the cholera pandemic in Kariba district.

The district reported its first case in early November this year and recorded one death. To date, the district has recorded a total of 126 cases.

Mashonaland West medical director, Dr Celestino Dhege said a whole-societal approach had led to the positive outcome of the fight against the disease.

The recovery rate for those who tested positive is at 99 percent. No suspected case has been identified in the past five days after the last positive case.

The cholera outbreak started in Kariba at Gatche-Gatche area where a female aged 35 years old, was first treated as an outpatient and discharged, but later died at home after six hours.

 

